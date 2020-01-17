|
WOODLAND - Carolyn L. Hunter, 73, of Woodland died on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020 at her home.
She was born on Feb. 3, 1946 in Ravenswood, WV, a daughter of the late Ottie Craddock and the late Susan Sherry.
Carolyn retired as the assistant manager of the Dollar General in Curwensville in November 2011. Prior to that, she had been employed at Kmart in Clearfield until it closed. Carolyn enjoyed crocheting, reading and sewing and always playing with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was Baptist by faith.
She is survived by her husband, Ralph Hunter, whom she wed Feb. 3, 1946; five children, Samantha Hunter-Knepp, Danielle Gearhart, Joseph Hunter, Kevin Hunter, and Douglas Hunter and wife Cynthia; fifteen grandchildren, Brandt and wife Brittany, Cassidy, Cooper, Harley, Dylan and wife Haylee, Devana, Kegan, Kristen, Shiann, Ethan, Haley, Kally, Alexis, Jasmine, and Larry; and twelve great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a grandson, Joshua; and brothers and sisters.
A service and time to gather will be announced at a later date.
Beardsley Funeral Home & Crematory, Clearfield is assisting the family with arrangements.
To sign the online guestbook go to www.beardsleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Progress from Jan. 17 to Jan. 18, 2020