PHILIPSBURG - Carolyn Y. Krouse, 62, of Windy Hill Village, PSL Philipsburg, and formerly of Philipsburg, died on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020 at Windy Hill Village, PSL Philipsburg.
Born on Dec. 20, 1957 in Philipsburg, she was the daughter of Carolyn N. (Ross) Krouse of West Dectur, and the late John H. Krouse.
She was of the Christian Faith.
Carolyn had worked at Sheetz of Philipsburg for many years and was a 1976 graduate of the Philipsburg-Osceola High School.
She was preceded in death by her father; and her life partner, Lonnie Lee Kizer.
In addition to her mother she is survived by four sisters, Sherri Linberg and her family of West Decatur, Nancy Summers and her family of Arlington, Va., Jacquline McKlveen and her family of Mt. Airy, Md., and Teresa Cunningham and her family of Raeford, N.C.; four brothers, John Krouse and his family of Clearfield, Greg Krouse and his family of West Decatur, Brian Krouse and his family of West Va., and Joseph Krouse and his family of Philpot, Kent.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020 at the Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LLC in Osceola Mills. Burial will be at the Umbria Cemetery in Osceola Mills.
Visitation will be held on Saturday from 2 p.m. until funeral time at the funeral home.
To sign the online guestbook go to www.heathfuneral.com.