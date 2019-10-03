|
|
Catharine B. Morris, 71, of Clearfield, passed away at her home surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019.
Born on Aug. 17, 1948 in Clearfield, she was the daughter of Carl "Pete" Brown and Anna Jean (Broad) Brown.
She graduated from Clearfield Area High School Class in 1966 and then worked for Target Sportswear and Bayer Clothing Group for the next 43 years, cherishing the many friendships formed along the way.
She is survived by her loving husband, Mike Morris; daughters, Christy Fulton and Kelley Jo Fulton, both of Clearfield; two grandchildren, Cassidy Jo Turner and Nicholas Karth; two brothers, Charles Broad and wife Regina of Albion, and Dennis Brown and wife Lynda of Clearfield; lifelong friend, Kathy Jo Curry; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and first husband, John P. Fulton.
Funeral services will be held at the Bennett & Houser Funeral Home, Inc. on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019 at 1 p.m. with the Rev. John F. White officiating.
Burial will follow at Pine Grove Bethel Cemetery.
Family and friends will be received at the funeral home on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019 from 10 a.m. until the hour of services.
Memorial contributions may be made to , 501
St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105; or by donating online at www.stjude.org.
To send online tributes go to www.bennettandhouser.com or www.mem.com.
Arrangements are under the care of the Bennett and Houser Funeral Home, Inc., Clearfield.
Published in The Progress from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2019