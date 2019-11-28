|
|
PHILIPSBURG - Catherine E. "Cathy" Roberts, 63, of Philipsburg, and formerly of Madera and Georgia, died Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, at her residence.
Catherine was born on Feb. 23, 1956, in Madera, a daughter of the late George B. Root, Sr. and Alice F. (Stonebraker) Root.
Cathy was married to Gary C. Roberts who preceded her in death on Oct. 5, 1999.
She was employed as a security guard during the period of her career that she lived in Georgia.
She was an active member of Grace United Methodist Church, Philipsburg. She had served as a board member, choir member and custodian for the church.
Cathy was an avid reader and she maintained a very extensive collection of books.
Cathy is survived by two daughters, Angelique S. Gardner and her husband, Ernest, of Carlisle and Kimberly K. Bratton and her husband, Jason, of Philipsburg; five grandchildren, Cameron McKinney and his wife, Savannah, Brittany McKinney, Aaron Dotts, Olyvia Bratton and Zachary Bratton; four sisters, Donna Jean Aylward and her husband, Jim, of Bradford, Daisy M. Mosley, of Houtzdale, Frances Elaine Owens and her husband, Mike, Detroit, Michigan, and Pamela Hull, of Clearfield; four brothers: George Root and his wife, Rene, of Burleson, Texas, Howard Root and his wife, Paula, of Osceola Mills, David Root, of Brisbin and Jeff Root and his wife, June, of Bradford; and numerous other extended family members.
She was preceded in death by a sister, Sandra "Sandy" McDonald; one brother, Mark A. Root; and infant sister, Cindy; and an infant brother, Randy; in addition to her parents and husband.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at 11 a.m., at the Grace United Methodist Church, 912 E. Pine St., Philipsburg, with the Rev. Michelle Bodle officiating.
The family will receive friends at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the memorial service.
Memorial contributions may be made in Cathy's memory to Grace United Methodist Church, 912 E. Pine St., Philipsburg, PA 16866, in lieu of flowers.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Beezer-Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 719 E. Spruce St., Philipsburg.
Family and friends may sign the online guestbook and share memories at www.beezerheathfh.com.
Published in The Progress from Nov. 28 to Nov. 30, 2019