CHARLES A. ENGLISH JR.
1942 - 2020
WALLACETON - Charles A. English, Jr., 78, of Wallaceton, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020 at Cambria Care Center, Ebensburg.

Born Sept. 3, 1942, he was the son of the late Charles A., Sr. and Vivian (Rinehart) English.

On Sept. 16, 1961 in Bigler, he wed Mary (Rothrock) English who survives at home.

Also surviving are his children, Charles W. English of Maryland, Michele Wallace of Wallaceton, Christine Youstic of Morrisdale, Deanna Bumbarger of Clearfield, Jennifer Walstrom of Curwensville; his siblings, Joan Stephens of Philipsburg, Mona Kolesar of Philipsburg, James English of Wallaceton, Howard English of Woodland, Michael English of South Carolina; sister-in-law, Betty Steinkamp of Wallaceton; 13 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren.

Along with his parents, he was preceded by his son, Brian English; a grandson, Jonathan Youstic; and a sister Sylvia Jean Kitko.

Charles was a member of the Wallaceton Vol. Fire Co., Wallaceton. He loved hunting and fishing.

There will be no public visitation.

Funeral services will be private.

He will be laid to rest at Reidy Cemetery, Wallaceton.

Memorial contributions may be made to Mary English, 230 Clearfield St., P.O. Box 16, Wallaceton, PA 16876.

Strange & Weaver Funeral Service, Morrisdale, is in charge of the arrangements.

Published in The Progress from Sep. 28 to Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Strange & Weaver Funeral Service
171 Deer Creek Rd
Morrisdale, PA 16858
(814) 342-2221
