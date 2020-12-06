Charles B. Mills, Jr., 95, went to be with his Lord on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020 at his home in Philipsburg, Centre County.
He was born April 11, 1925 at home in West Decatur, Clearfield County.
He was a member of Calvary United Methodist Church in West Decatur and, at Calvary, he was a member of the Men's Sunday-School Class and the Present Helpers Sunday-School Class.
He was a World War II veteran, having served as a U.S. Navy radioman in the Pacific Theatre. He was stationed in Papua New Guinea and, at 95 years of age, he could still remember the Morse Code.
After the war, he attended Shippensburg University and graduated in 1950 with a Bachelor's degree in business education. He later completed a Master's degree in accounting at the Pennsylvania State University.
He taught business classes and typing for 36 years in the Philipsburg-Osceola Area High School. In addition to his teaching duties, he also served as the yearbook advisor. He enjoyed attending Penn State football games and, after he could no longer attend, he still enjoyed watching them on TV. He was especially proud of his granddaughter performing in the Penn State Blue Band.
He remained active his entire life, and enjoyed traveling, visiting with friends, and spending time at his wife's homestead in Warriors Mark. In his later years, you could find him at the American Diner for his breakfast.
Charles was a member of the Jaffa Shrine and was the oldest living Past Master of the Free and Accepted Masons, Philipsburg Lodge. He also served as secretary for many years.
He met Marian Elaine Stiver while attending Shippensburg University and went on to marry her on New Year's Eve, Dec. 31, 1958.
He is survived by his daughter, Elizabethanne E. Evans and her husband Christopher of West Decatur; and a granddaughter, Katelyn E. Evans, whom he adored and was a very big part of his life. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife; his parents, Charles, Sr. and Elizabeth Mills; and nine brothers and sisters, Laura Bell, Burtice, Robert, Bertha Ester, Beulah Grace, Harold, Leroy, Anna, and Freddy.
A viewing will be held for friends and family at the Dahlgren-Spewock Funeral Home, Inc., Philipsburg, on Saturday, Dec. 12, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. A masonic memorial service will be held at 10 a.m.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all visitors will be required to wear a mask and maintain social distancing. Also due to current COVID-19 restrictions, the funeral will be private with Pastor Michael Knepp officiating.
Charles will be laid to rest with military honors accorded by the American Legion John Ashley Dennis Jr. Post 437 honor guard at the Philipsburg Cemetery.
A public Celebration of Life service is tentatively scheduled for April 11, 2021.
Contributions in his memory may be made to Calvary United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 41, West Decatur, PA 16878.
Online condolences to the family may be made at www.dahlgren-spewock.com.