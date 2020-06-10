CURWENSVILLE - Charles "Chuck" Delphine McCracken, 88, went to be with his Lord on June 1, 2020.
Chuck was born Aug. 21, 1931 in Stronach. He was the son of Ernest J. McCracken and Mary Pentz McCracken.
Chuck was a 1949 graduate of Curwensville High School. He attended Anderson College in Indiana, graduating with a degree in physical education. While in Anderson, he was active in the community, coaching little league and serving as a scout master. His teaching career included Clearfield, West Branch, and Curwensville schools. While teaching he coached track, football, and swimming. He retired from teaching in 1986.
Chuck enjoyed hunting and fishing. Working and driving draft horses were among his favorite activities. He was an active member of Faith Bible Church in Lumber City. His faith was an important aspect of his life. He enjoyed sharing his faith and praying with others.
Chuck is survived by his wife of 69 years, Mary Lou Beers McCracken; three brothers, Joe, Sam, and Dale; one sister, Carla; and his children, Charles L. McCracken (Jennifer) in Washington, Douglas A. McCracken (Nancy) in Pennsylvania, Virginia Kay Rodriquez (Carolos) in Texas, Lou Ann McCracken in Pennsylvania, and Thomas B. McCracken (Fawn) in Minnesota; and his grandchildren, Erin Ferro, Meghan McCracken, Douglas McCracken, Daniel McCracken, JC Rodriquez, Alex Rodriquez, Kaitlyn McCracken, Ainee McCracken, and Tessa McCracken; and great-grandchildren, Mason McCracken, Penny Risso, and Luca Ferro.
He was preceded in death by his parents; three sisters; a brother; and his daughter-in-law.
A private family funeral service was held on June 6 at Faith Bible Church in Lumber City.
Interment was held at Lumber City Cemetery.
In lieu in flowers, memorial donations can be made to Faith Bible Church, 398 Grandview Rd., Curwensville, PA 16833.
Arrangements were entrusted to the Waldron Funeral Home, Mahaffey.
Published in The Progress from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.