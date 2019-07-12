Home

Charles D. Sharpless


1929 - 2019
Charles D. Sharpless Obituary
PHILIPSBURG - Charles Dean Sharpless, 90, of Philipsburg, died on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at his home.

Born on Jan. 24, 1929 in Sandy Ridge, he was the son of the late Charles E. Sharpless and Elva W. (Gill) Sharpless.

He was a member of Osceola Lodge 515 F & A M, the Jaffa Shrine in Altoona, a life member of the BPOE Elks Lodge 1173 and Country Club in Philipsburg, LOOMoose in Osceola Mills, the Philpsburg Amvets, and numerous other organizations.

He was a U.S. Navy veteran, former co-owner of the WPHB Radio Station, and a 1947 graduate of the former Philipsburg High School.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his former wife, Lois L. (Millard) Sharpless; one daughter, Chrissie Sharpless; one son, Max Sharpless; and one grandson, Dean Allen Sharpless.

He is survived by one daughter, Susan M. Saupp and her husband James of Sandy Ridge; one son, Mark E. Sharpless of Morrisdale; one sister, Marlene Golemboski of Philipsburg; two brothers, Sheldon L. Sharpless and his wife Ethel of Sandy Ridge, and Wayne Sharpless and his wife Sally of Dennis Port, Mass.; seven grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

There will be no visitation or funeral service.

Burial will be at the Umbria Cemetery in Osceola Mills.

Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LLC in Osceola Mills is in charge of the arrangements.

To sign the online guestbook go to www.heathfuneral.com.
Published in The Progress from July 12 to July 13, 2019
