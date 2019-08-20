Home

Charles E. Kolcun


1941 - 2019
Charles E. Kolcun Obituary
LANSE - Charles E. Kolcun, 78, of Lanse, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019 at Mt. Nittany Medical Center, State College.

Born June 21, 1941 in San Francisco, Calif., he was the son of the late John Kolcun, Jr. and Wilma Gall Kolcun.

He wed Nancy Sue Alonzo Kolcun, who survives at home. They would have celebrated 25 years of marriage on Aug. 26, 2019.

Also surviving are his children, Jacqueline Brock and her husband Timothy, and Dolores Blankenship and Lilia Siers; his step-children, Christine Maines and husband Rusty, Robert Harris, Jr. and companion Stephanie; his siblings, Andy Kolcun and Sandy Miceli; 12 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, John Kolcun, III.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving during peacetime.

A memorial service will be celebrated on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019 at 10 a.m., at Messiah Baptist Church, Lanse with the Rev. Dr. Earl R. Shawley officiating.

Family suggests memorial contributions be made to, , 108R N. 2nd St., Clearfield, PA 16830.

Arrangements are under the direction of Strange & Weaver Funeral Service, Morrisdale.
Published in The Progress from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2019
