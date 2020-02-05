Home

Bennett and Houser Funeral Home, Inc.
312 East Locust Street
Clearfield, PA 16830
(814) 765-8251
CHARLES E. ROTHROCK


1949 - 2020
CHARLES E. ROTHROCK Obituary
Charles E. Rothrock, 70, of Clearfield passed away Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020 at his home.

He was born on Feb. 18, 1949 in Philipsburg, the son of the late Burton and Garnetta (Maines) Rothrock.

On Oct. 26, 1968 he married Barbara (Rinehart) Rothrock.

Charles served in the United States Marine Corps having served during the Vietnam Era.

Retired, he worked as a machinist at Mascotech Sintered Components and Piper Aircraft.

He was a member of the Clearfield Sportsmen, and served as sergeant-at-arms in the Marine Corps League.

Charles is survived by his wife of 51 years, Barbara (Rinehart) Rothrock of Clearfield; two children, Charles W. Rothrock and his husband Shawn Alder of Leesburg, Fla., and Sarah A. Marshall and her husband Calvin of Clearfield; a grandson, Jacob Winter; a sister, Wanda Rothrock of Bigler; and a brother, Thomas Rothrock and his wife Sue of Erie; he is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Jesse Rothrock; and a sister, Mary Johnson.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020 at the Bennett and Houser Funeral Home, Inc.

Burial will be at Crown Crest Memorial Park, with full military honors.

The family will receive friends from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 9 at the Bennett and Houser Funeral Home, Inc. An additional hour of viewing will be held from 10 a.m. until the hour of services on Monday.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the Clearfield Toys for Tots, Clearfield SPCA and the .

To send online tributes go to www.bennettandhouser.com or www.mem.com.
Published in The Progress from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020
