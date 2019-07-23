JOHNSONBURG - Charles F. Mignot, 62, of Johnsonburg and formerly of Philipsburg, died on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at his home.



Born on Jan. 25, 1957 in Philipsburg, he was the son of the late Howard and Hazel (Johnson) Mignot.



He was of the Catholic Faith.



He was a retired Quality Control Tech and a 1975 graduate of the Philipsburg-Osceola Mills High School.



He is survived by his former wife Linda (Cowfer) Mignot of Philipsburg; two daughters, Katelyn Mignot and her companion Steven Rebar of Osceola Mills, and Jessica L. Mignot and her fiancee Devan Renaud of Frenchville; one son, Grant M. Mignot of Osceola Mills; and his former father-in-law John Cowfer of Osceola Mills.



The Funeral Service will be held on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at 2 p.m. at the Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LLC in Osceola Mills with the Rev. Father William Walker officiating.



Visitation will be held on Sunday from 12 p.m. until funeral time at the funeral home.



Memorial contributions may be made to: Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LLC, P.O. Box 157, Osceola Mills, PA 16666.



Published in The Progress from July 23 to July 24, 2019