ALTOONA - Charles F. (Chuck) Welker, 60, of Altoona, and formerly Lyleville, died Jan. 20, 2020 at UPMC Altoona.
Chuck was a helping, kind person, and being an organ donor, he is still helping others.
He was born in Clearfield, a son of Charles F. Welker Sr. and Betty Helen (Ricketts) Welker.
He was a member of Coalport Christian Missionary & Alliance Church.
He worked as a laborer for Wickett & Craig.
Surviving are his daughters, Ashley (Adam) Fraser, Amy (Richard) Kephart; a son, Charles F. Welker, lll; sisters, Patty (Jim) Luther, Bonnie (Denny) McCoy, Bettsy (Robert) Queen; and nine grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his father, Charles F. Welker, Sr.; and mother, Betty Helen (Ricketts) Welker.
Services will be held at a later date at Lloyd-Dimmick Funeral Home, Inc., of Irvona.
Interment will follow at Lyleville Cemetery, Coalport.
Published in The Progress from Jan. 26 to Jan. 27, 2020