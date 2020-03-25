|
OSCEOLA MILLS - Charles H. Mineweaser, 74, of Osceola Mills, died on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at the Mount Nittany Medical Center in State College.
Born on May 9, 1945 in Philipsburg, he was the son of the late Albert and Anna (Zankle) Mineweaser.
He married Bernadine V. (Humenay) Mineweaser on April 26, 1969 in Grassflat; she survives at home.
He was a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Osceola Mills, the Knights of Columbus Moshannon Valley Council 2250 in Osceola Mills, and was a church usher.
Charles was retired from Target, Inc. in State College, and he was a farmer. He was a 1963 graduate of the Philipsburg Osceola Mills High School.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by two sisters, Jane Fackler and Rita Rhodes.
Along with his wife, he is survived by one daughter, Anne Marie Mineweaser of Washington, D.C.; two sons, Eugene Mineweaser and his wife Suzy of Kenilworth, N.J. and Sean Mineweaser and his wife Bee of Pittsburgh; four sisters, Mern Sanburg and her husband John of Michigan, Anna Merritt of West Mifflin, Bernadette Bergstrom and her husband Marvin of Sugar Grove, and Betty Hicks and her husband Jack of Philipsburg; four brothers, Albert Mineweaser of Pittsburgh, Leo Mineweaser and his wife Nancy of Warminster, Robert Mineweaser and his wife Shirley of Fairless Hills, and Bernard Mineweaser and his wife Lorraine of Sunnerville, N.C.; and three grandchildren, Daniel Mineweaser, Eva Mineweaser and Rhana Mineweaser.
A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the family's convenience, followed by a Memorial Mass for the public at a later date to be published.
There will be no visitation.
Burial will be at the Immaculate Conception Cemetery in Osceola Mills.
Memorial contributions may be made to , 125 Lucy Ave, Hummelstown, PA 17036; or Immaculate Conception Chatholic Church, 408 Stone St., Osceola Mills, PA 16666.
Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LLC in Osceola Mills is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Progress from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2020