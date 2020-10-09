1/1
Charles John "Shorty" Burnett
1999 - 2020
MORRISDALE - Charles John "Shorty" Burnett, 20, of Morrisdale, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020 at his residence.

Born Oct. 10, 1999 in Clearfield, he was the son of Harold R. Burnett Jr. and wife Dawn M. McGarry, Morrisdale.

Also surviving is his half-brother, Harold Burnett III and wife Kaley, Morrisdale; his fiancé, Torrie Snedden, Morrisdale; and numerous aunts and uncles.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Harold R. Sr. and Marjorie (Woods) Burnett; and his maternal mother, Janet McGarry; an aunt, Linda Burnett; and a cousin, Matthew McGarry.

Charles was a great guy. He loved four wheeling and dirt biking. He loved all his friends. He will be sadly missed by his family and friends.

Due to Charles' request, there will be no public visitation or funeral service.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to Strange & Weaver Funeral Service, c/o Charles John Burnett account, P.O. Box 238, 171 Deer Creek Rd., Morrisdale, PA 16858.

Published in The Progress from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Strange & Weaver Funeral Service
171 Deer Creek Rd
Morrisdale, PA 16858
(814) 342-2221
