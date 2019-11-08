|
MARTINDALE - The Rev. Charles Kephart Sr., 78, of Martindale, passed away Nov. 7, 2019 at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center.
Born Jan. 5, 1941 in Houtzdale, he was the son of Ruth Baughman.
Deceased family members include his mother; wife, Mary F. (Vaughn) Kephart; grandsons, David and Cody Kephart; and brother, Brian Baughman.
He is survived by children, Deborah A. Kephart, Martindale; Charles "Buck" Kephart Jr., married to the former Lisa McCabe, Portage; David A. Kephart Sr., married to the former Elise Zaman, Martindale; and Rachel, wife of Melvin Cable, Boswell.
He will be sadly missed by his grandchildren, Charles "Buddy" Kephart III, married to the former Brandi Chappell; Alan Kephart and Caleb Kephart; and great-grandchildren Jason and Luke Kephart.
He was the brother of Harry, Greg, Gary and Alan Baughman, Cheryl George, and Linda Bainey.
Charles was a former Navy Veteran during the Cuban Missile Crisis and a former construction worker and pastor for 33 years. He last served as pastor of the Martindale Alliance Church.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing and woodworking.
Friends will be received from 4-8 p.m. Sunday at the Martindale Alliance Church. Friends also received from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. at the church.
Committal in Mount Moriah Cemetery, Blue Knob.
Published in The Progress from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2019