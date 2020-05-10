KYLERTOWN - Charles L. Hallman, 61, of Kylertown, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at his residence.



Born May 15, 1958 in Spangler, he was the son of the late Orville and Annie May (Bishop) Hallman.



He wed Maida J. (Wood) Hallman, who survives at home in Kylertown.



Also surviving are his sons, Jason Wood of Kylertown, Charles Hallman and wife Amy of Clearfield; three grandchildren, Jaylin Wood of Clearfield, Todd and Ruby Hallman of Clearfield; and a brother, Orville Hallman and wife Sandy of Janesville; also many aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.



Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Carol Ann Wisor; and a brother, Joseph Hallman.



Charles had attended Clearfield High School. He drove tractor trailer for Modern Transportation of Woodland for 15 years. He enjoyed riding motorcycles, listening to music and spending time with his family and friends. He was very devoted to his grandchildren.



There will be no public visitation.



Funeral services will be announced at a later date.



Family suggests memorial contributions be made to Penn Highlands Community Nurses, 1033 Turnpike Ave, Suite 100, Clearfield, PA 16830.



Strange & Weaver Funeral Service, Morrisdale, is in charge of the arrangements.

