Charles L. "Chuckie" Klinger

Charles L. "Chuckie" Klinger Obituary
SNOW SHOE - Charles L. "Chuckie" Klinger, 51, of Snow Shoe, passed away on Monday, Dec. 23, 2019 at the Mountain Laurel Nursing Home in Clearfield.

Viewing will be held Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. at the Daughenbaugh Funeral Home in Snow Shoe.

Funeral service will be held on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with pastor Catherine Dittman officiating.

Private burial will be at Askey Cemetery.

Arrangements under the direction of Daughenbaugh Funeral Home in Snow Shoe.
Published in The Progress from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2019
