CHARLES M. HOCKENBERRY
1930 - 2020
Charles M. Hockenberry, 90, a resident of Knickerbocker Villa, Clearfield died on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020 at Penn Highlands Clearfield.

He was born on June 23, 1930 and was a U.S. Navy veteran.

He is survived by numerous family members. He will be deeply missed by all of the staff and residents at Knickerbocker Villa.

Funeral services will be held at the Beardsley Funeral Home and Crematory, Clearfield on Tuesday at 11 a.m.

Interment will be at Oak Hill Cemetery, Curwensville.

Friends will be received at the funeral home on Tuesday from 10 to 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Knickerbocker Villa, 304 South Second St., Clearfield, PA 16830.

To sign the on-line guest book go to www.beardsleyfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Progress from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2020.
