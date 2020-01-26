|
|
PHILIPSBURG - Charles Neal Frank, 80, of Philipsburg, died on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020 at his home.
Born on Sept. 12, 1939 in Philipsburg, he was the son of the late Charles W. Frank and Marjorie (Wilkinson) Frank.
He married Jean (Gilson) Frank on Oct. 2, 1965 in Sandy Ridge; she survives at home.
He was a member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church in Sandy Ridge.
He was a U.S. Army Veteran of the Vietnam War, a member of the United Mine Workers of America Local Union 1520 and was the financial secretary; he also served on many church committees. He was retired from the Rushton Mining Company and had obtained his GED.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Kathleen Castello.
Along with his wife he is survived by one daughter, Cathy Frank of Mechanicsburg; one son, Charles Frank of Philipsburg; and two nephews, Brian (Pamela) Castello and Jeffrey (Joanne) Castello.
The Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LLC in Osceola Mills, with the Rev. Byron Jones officiating.
Burial will be at the Umbria Cemetery in Osceola Mills.
Visitation will be held on Monday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. and Tuesday from 10 a.m. to funeral time at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to: St. Paul's United Methodist Church, c/o Virginia Snyder, P.O. Box 3, Sandy Ridge, PA 16677; or the donors choice.
Published in The Progress from Jan. 26 to Jan. 27, 2020