COALPORT - Charles R. "Chuck" Fleming, 81, of Coalport, died July 16, 2020 at the home of his daughter and son-in-law, Janet and Mark Caldwell of Lyleville.
Born May 19, 1939 in Alverda, he was a son of the late Zene and Mildred (Duriz) Fleming. He was preceded in death by a son, Randall, in 1992.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, the former Janet E. Spangle, whom he married Jan. 10, 1959 in Rosebud; children, Janet Lynne (Mark) Caldwell of Lyleville and Bradley of Coalport; seven grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; a brother, James (Betty Gallaher) of R.D. Coalport; and Wilda (Kenneth) Brown of Cherry Tree. Also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Chuck enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, fishing and hunting.
He worked for the state Department of Transportation for 21 years and retired in 2002. He also worked for C & K Coal Company for five years and at the A & P grocery store in Coalport and Altoona for 14 years.
Chuck was a member of the Glendale Vol. Fire Co. for more than 58 years and had served as fire chief for 21years. Also a member of GIDA, and served on the board at the Glendale Medical Center, and was president of the board for a number of years.
He was a member of the Coalport First United Methodist Church, where friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, and where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, with Pastor Len Findley officiating.
Committal will be at Lyleville Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be made to the Glendale Vol. Fire Co. in Chuck's memory.
Arrangements in charge of Gibbons Funeral Home, 1085 Main St., Coalport. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, masks and social distancing are requested. www.gibbonsfhashvillecoalport.com