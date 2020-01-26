Home

Lloyd-Dimmick Funeral Home Inc
91 Rose St
Irvona, PA 16656
(814) 672-3700
CHARLES RAGER


1937 - 2020
CHARLES RAGER Obituary
LAJOSE - Charles Rager, 82, of LaJose, died Jan. 23, 2020 at Miners Medical Center in Hastings.

He was born Aug. 13, 1937, in Mahaffey, a son of Paul Rager and Mazie McCarty Rager.

He was a member of Fairview Baptist Church in LaJose.

He was employed as a maintenance mechanic for BP Oil.

He is survived by his wife, Janet Woods; a son, Dennis (Joyce) Rager; two daughters, TerrI (Arthur) Campbell, and Wendy (Roy) Brown; a brother, Laird Rager; a sister, Janet Haney; five grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his step-father, Calvin Dutton; mother, Mazie McCarty; brother, Chester Rager; and sisters, Audrey Kramer, Lois Griffith, Marian Mains, Gwendalian Dutton and Ellenor Joan Rager.

Friends will be received Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020 from 4 to 8:30 p.m. at the Lloyd-Dimmick Funeral Home Inc., Irvona.

Services will be held at 8:30 p.m. at the funeral homer with the Rev. Charles Hicks officiating.

Interment will follow at Hillside Cemetery in Akron, Ohio on Jan. 27.
Published in The Progress from Jan. 26 to Jan. 27, 2020
