CURWENSVILLE - Charles Russell Kelly, 71, of Curwensville died on Friday, July 10, 2020.
He was born on May 25, 1949 in Clearfield, a son of William and Margaret 'Peg' (Clark) Kelly.
He was a member of the Curwensville VFW Post 842, Curwensville American Legion Post 505, and a lifetime member of the Curwensville Fire Department.
He enjoyed visiting with others and spending time at local clubs.
He is survived by his mother, Margaret 'Peg' Kelly; two sons, Michael Kelly and wife Kelli of Grampian, and Mark Kelly and fiance Danielle Campalong of Curwensville; a daughter, Michelle Shaw and husband Wyatt of Grampian; ten grandchildren, Devin Kelly, Tristan Kelly, Tanner Kelly, Karson Baroni, Michaela Shaw, Kaylie Shaw, Matthew Shaw, Brody Kelly, Bentley Kelly, and Brea Kelly; four great-grandchildren; a brother, Max Kelly and wife Bonnie; and a sister, Vonda Visnofski and husband Edward.
He was preceded in death by his father, William Max Kelly.
A Graveside service will be held in the chapel at Oak Hill Cemetery, Curwensville on Wednesday at 11 a.m. with Pastor Steve Shields officiating.
Interment will follow at the cemetery.
Friends will be received at the Beardsley Funeral Home & Crematory, Curwensville on Tuesday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Masks will be required at the funeral home.
