1/
Charles T. Butler
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CHARLES T. BUTLER, SR.

BELLEFONTE - Charles T. Butler, Sr., 96, of Bellefonte and formerly of Philipsburg, passed away Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020 at Windy Hill Village, Philipsburg.

He was born Sept. 1, 1924 in Philipsburg. He was one of eight children to the late Pearl (Butler) Hoy.

Charles was a 1943 graduate of Philipsburg High School and worked as a truck driver for various companies including Bruman Express. He attended the Free Methodist Church and enjoyed watching NASCAR.

A Private First Class in the U.S. Army, he served in WWII and fought in the Battle of the Bulge.

On Sept. 12, 1946 at the Gearhartville Free Methodist Church, he married Grace L. (Crain) Butler, who survives at home.

In addition to his wife, Charles will be deeply missed by a son, Charles Thomas Butler, Jr. and his wife Beverly of Altoona; daughter, Sarah L. Denny and her husband Jacob of Bellefonte; seven grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received at the Dahlgren-Spewock Funeral Home, Inc., 228 North Centre St., Philipsburg, on Monday, Nov. 30 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Pastor Jacob Denny, Charles's son-in-law, will officiate a private funeral service.

Charles will be laid to rest with military honors at the Philipsburg Cemetery.

Online condolences may be extended at www.dahlgren-spewock.com.

Current CDC guidelines requiring the use of masks and social distancing will be followed.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Progress from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dahlgren-Spewock Funeral Home
228 North Centre Street
Philipsburg, PA 16866
(814) 342-4710
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Dahlgren-Spewock Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved