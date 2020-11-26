CHARLES T. BUTLER, SR.
BELLEFONTE - Charles T. Butler, Sr., 96, of Bellefonte and formerly of Philipsburg, passed away Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020 at Windy Hill Village, Philipsburg.
He was born Sept. 1, 1924 in Philipsburg. He was one of eight children to the late Pearl (Butler) Hoy.
Charles was a 1943 graduate of Philipsburg High School and worked as a truck driver for various companies including Bruman Express. He attended the Free Methodist Church and enjoyed watching NASCAR.
A Private First Class in the U.S. Army, he served in WWII and fought in the Battle of the Bulge.
On Sept. 12, 1946 at the Gearhartville Free Methodist Church, he married Grace L. (Crain) Butler, who survives at home.
In addition to his wife, Charles will be deeply missed by a son, Charles Thomas Butler, Jr. and his wife Beverly of Altoona; daughter, Sarah L. Denny and her husband Jacob of Bellefonte; seven grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received at the Dahlgren-Spewock Funeral Home, Inc., 228 North Centre St., Philipsburg, on Monday, Nov. 30 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Pastor Jacob Denny, Charles's son-in-law, will officiate a private funeral service.
Charles will be laid to rest with military honors at the Philipsburg Cemetery.
Online condolences may be extended at www.dahlgren-spewock.com.
Current CDC guidelines requiring the use of masks and social distancing will be followed.