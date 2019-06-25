CHARLES T. HEFFERAN



OSCEOLA MILLS - Charles T. Hefferan, 75, of Osceola Mills, died on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at his home.



Born on Nov. 26, 1943 in Philipsburg, he was the son of the late James and Florence (Semonsky) Hefferan. He married Madeline J. (Supko) Hefferan on Feb. 4, 1967 at the former Saint Joseph's Catholic Church in Osceola Mills; she survives at home.



He was of the Catholic Faith.



He was a U.S. Navy veteran, a retired truck driver for Genna Ice and a 1963 graduate of the Philipsburg-Osceola High School. He enjoyed hunting, playing cards and watching golf.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, James and Eugene Hefferan.



Along with his wife, he is survived by: two daughters, Deborah Palm and her husband James of Tecumseh, MI and JoAnn Summerson and her husband Andy of Osceola Mills; two sons, Charles Hefferan of Osceola Mills and James Hefferan of Osceola Mills; one brother, Bernard Hefferan and his wife Edna of Bellville; and five grandchildren, Nicole Palm, Conner Palm, Amber Hefferan, Zach Hefferan and Jessica Summerson.



At his request there will be no viewing or funeral service.



To sign the online guestbook, go to www.heathfuneral.com. Published in The Progress from June 25 to June 26, 2019