RIDGWAY - Charles W. "Uncle Charlie" Condon, 90, of Ridgway and formerly of Clearfield, passed away on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his family.
Born on Dec. 9, 1929 in Clearfield, he was a son of the late Grover Condon and Thelma (Hagg) Condon.
He worked as a supervisor for the Clearfield Borough until his retirement. He enjoyed dirt track racing and demo derbies.
Survivors include seven children, Eva Reed and husband Vaughn of St. Marys, David Condon of DuBois, Carolyn McCloud and husband James of Florida, Arlene Condon of Emporium, Paula Brady and husband John of Clearfield, Victor Condon of Ridgway, and Gordon Condon of Ridgway; 21 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren; and many other family members. He was the last of his generation.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Sarah R. (Pearce) Condon, whom he married on Dec. 31, 1955, and who passed away Aug, 16, 2002; a son, Charles Condon; and 11 siblings, Wilma, Lola, Vivian, Ruth, Victor, Paul, Gilbert, Joe, Tom, Gerald and Fred.
Funeral services will be held at the Bennett & Houser Funeral Home, Inc. on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at 11 a.m. with Pastor Tim Dufour officiating.
Burial will be at Centre Cemetery, Clearfield.
Friends will be received at the funeral home on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. An hour of visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 from 10 a.m. until the time of funeral services.
Memorial contributions may be made to a .
Online remembrances can be made at www.bennettandhouser.com.
Arrangements are under the care of Bennett and Houser Funeral Home, Inc. in Clearfield.
Published in The Progress from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2020