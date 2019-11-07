|
|
ALTOONA - Charles Wolf Riley, 64, of Altoona, passed away at his home on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019.
He was born in Clearfield on Jan. 27, 1955, the son of the late Wallace and Marie (Wolf) Riley. He married Susan Bailor in Tipton on Oct. 22, 1983.
Surviving is his wife Susan; five children: David Riley and his wife Lenora and their children Isaac, Levi, and Madeleine of Harrisburg; Catherine Collins, her husband Jeremy and their children Asher and Charis of Bakerstown; Beth Mast and her husband Mike of Vienna, VA; Wallace Riley and his wife Nicole of Ithaca, NY, and Peter Riley of Vienna, VA; seven siblings: Marie Little and her husband John of Hollidaysburg, Betsy Davis and her husband Terry of Olney, MD, Dorothea Riley of Derwood, MD, Anthony Riley and his wife Jeanne of Baltimore, MD, George Riley and his wife Camille of Port Matilda, Julie Phillips of Hollidaysburg, and Rachel Rist and her husband Patrick of Bon Aqua, TN; seven nieces and seven nephews. He was preceded in death by a niece, Julie Hale and a nephew, Greg Lingle Jr.
Charles was the Pastor at Altoona First Church of God, as well as a Chaplain at UPMC Altoona. He earned a Master of Divinity Degree from Baptist Bible College as well as a B.S. in Education from John Carroll University. He enjoyed reading, bridge, and sports (was a lifelong Cleveland fan).
Friend will be received from 10 a.m. to the noon funeral service Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at Mauk & Yates Funeral Home, Inc. Interment at Logan Valley Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Altoona First Church of God, 3009 Union Ave., Altoona, PA, 16602, or to the Coalition for Christian Outreach, C/O Billy Riley, 5912 Penn Ave., Pittsburgh, PA, 15206.
Published in The Progress from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019