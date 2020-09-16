NEW MILLPORT - Charlotte Louise Clark, 76, of New Millport, passed away Monday, Sept. 14, 2020 at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh.
Born May 30, 1944 in Altoona, she was the daughter of Owen and Jessie (McClelland) Litzinger.
Mrs. Clark had worked for Bristol Myers in production, had been a cosmetologist and was a member of the Oak Ridge Union Church
She was first wed to Gilbert McLaughlin and then to Roy Clark, who both preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her parents; and infant sister, Barbara Litzinger; sisters, Nancy Rickard, Thelma Stevens and Audrey Mosley; and brothers, Simon, Milton, Owen and Russell Litzinger.
Surviving are two sons, David McLaughlin and wife Nikki of Evansville, Ind. and John McLaughlin of Clearfield; five stepchildren, Robin Baney, Teresa Hamilton and Roy Clark Jr. and wife Cheryl, all of Clearfield, Steven Clark and wife Barb of Houtzdale, and Adam "Buck" Clark and wife Melody of Osceola Mills.
Also surviving are two grandchildren, Aden and Emmarie; 17 step-grandchildren; 14 step great-grandchildren; and a sister, Bessie Michael and husband Dick of LaJose.
There will be no public visitation and private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family with the Rev. Michael Knepp officiating.
Interment will be at Fruit Hill Cemetery in New Millport.
The family suggests contributions be made to the Oak Ridge Union Church.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.chidboyfuneralhome.com.
The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Inc. of Curwensville is in charge of the arrangements.