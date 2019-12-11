|
|
INDIANA, Pa. - Charlotte R. Smith, 75, of Indiana, and formerly of Frenchville died Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019 at her home.
She was born in 1944 in Clearfield to Ray A. and Edna (Graham) Wisor.
Charlotte was well known as owner of Charlotte's Home Bakery, which specialized in home baked pies, cookies, and apple dumplings. She also loved baking and canning for her family who received a special care package for the holidays every year.
Charlotte loved being outdoors and enjoyed fishing, camping and yardwork. She appreciated music, had an active social life and cherished the company of her many friends and family members.
She is survived by four children, Randy E. Smith and his husband Lawrence Votta of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Robin L. Shaw and her fiancé Ben English of Indiana, Rhonda R. Uttam and her husband Mike of Columbus, Ohio, Michael R. Smith and his fiancée Denise Ford of Curwensville, and son-in-law Daniel Shaw of Indiana; four grandchildren, Callie Shaw-Mahouski and her husband Mike of Las Cruces, N.M., Lauren Uttam of Cincinnati , Ohio, Sidney Uttam of Hermosa Beach, Calif., and Noah Uttam of Columbus, Ohio. She is also survived by four sisters, Ada Lumadue of Woodland, Dorothy Kovalick of Clearfield, Phyllis Hatcher of Atlanta, Ga., and Louise Gray of Minnesota; and her dearly loved cats Sally and Sam.
She is preceded in death by her beloved husband Eugene; her parents; her siblings, Betty, Howard, Don and Margaret; and twin grandsons, Lucas Hiland and Zachary Daniel Shaw.
Charlotte will be cremated and a private family memorial service will be held in accordance with her wishes.
Her urn will be interred alongside Eugene at Eden Cemetery in Shawville at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the at www.cancer.org.
Bowser-Minich Funeral Home Inc., 500 Ben Franklin Rd. S, Indiana, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Progress from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019