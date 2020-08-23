1/1
Chelsey N. Lenig
1995 - 2020
GRASSFLAT - Chelsey N. Lenig, 25, of Grassflat, passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020 in Richmond, VA. Born on Jan. 20, 1995, in Sioux City, IA, she was the loving daughter of Jennifer L. (Holliday) Maguire.

Chelsey worked at several fast food restaurants, but most recently at Jersey Mike's Sub Shop. She was of the Protestant faith. She had a talent for drawing and creating her own tattoos. She created her own self-portrait and had it tattooed on her leg. She enjoyed body piercings and had several of her own.

She was a high-spirited person, full of energy. She had a contagious smile and strived to make everyone happy. She will be missed by all that knew her.

Chelsey is survived by her mother, Jennifer Maguire and her husband, Timothy Sr. of Okeechobee, FL; material grandfather, David Holliday of Grassflat; maternal grandmother, Carol Mostyn of Karthaus; one brother, Dylan Lenig of Florida; and many friends.

Chelsey was preceded in death by her brother, Timothy W. Maguire Jr.

Graveside services will be held on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the Oak Hill Cemetery in Karthaus with the Rev. Vicki Beilfuss officiating. Following CDC recommendations, social distancing is encouraged, and face coverings will be required at all services.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Daughenbaugh Funeral Home, 106 W. Sycamore St., Snow Shoe. An online guest book can be signed or condolences to the family available at www.daughenbaughfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Progress from Aug. 23 to Aug. 24, 2020.
