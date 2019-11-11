|
BRISBIN - Chester Thompson Sr., 93, of Brisbin, passed away Friday, Nov. 8, 2019 at Mt. Nittany Medical Center, State College.
Born July 25, 1926 in Houtzdale, he was the son of the late Carl and Annie(Sharpless) Thompson.
He was a member of the Brisbin Baptist Church.
Chester was a proud United States Navy combat veteran, who served in the South Pacific as a tail gunner during WW II.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, wrestling and especially enjoyed watching his grandchildren play sports.
He was employed by Greenwich Collieries in Cookport until his retirement.
Chester first married Adolphine (Finney)Thompson, who preceded him in death on June 6, 1996. He later married Delores (Hamaty) Thompson, who preceded him in death on Jan. 29, 2019.
Surviving are three sons, Chester (Eileen) Thompson Jr. of Brisbin, Frank (Cheryl) Thompson of Brisbin, Fred (Cindy) Thompson of Gearhartville; and a daughter, Stephanie (Jon) Dale of Brisbin; 13 grandchildren; Cassandra (Drew) Kitko, Aaron (Bethany) Thompson, Lance (Ashlee) Thompson, Wendy (Nickolas) Maynard, Bethany (Eric) Yingling, Ashley Thompson and her fiancé Nathan McClelland, Bridgett Harland, Mandy Stephens, Melanie (Todd) Stephens, Melissa Hunt, Laura Thompson, Nova and Jonathon Dale; and 16 great-grandchildren.
Also surviving are four stepchildren, David J (Dawn) Hamaty of Hummelstown, Nancy Hamaty of Falls Church, Va., Catherine Jean (Chris) McCrate of Mill Spring, N.C., Joanne Pentz of Rockton; six step grandchildren; and three step-great grandchildren.
Chester was the last of his generation.
Preceding him in death were his parents; his first wife, Adolphine and second wife, Delores; a grandson, Chester Thompson III; a brother, William; and two sisters, Mary and Nancy.
Funeral Service will be held Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Brisbin Baptist Church with the Rev. Mark Melhorn officiating.
Interment will follow at I.O.O.F. Cemetery, Brisbin with full military honors accorded by the combined Janesville and Houtzdale American Legion Honor Guard.
Family will be received friends at the Birger A. Freeberg Funeral Home Inc., Houtzdale on Tuesday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. and Wednesday from 9 to 10:30 a.m.
Donations may be made in Chester's memory to the Salvation Army, 119 Byers St., Clearfield, PA 16830.
Online condolences may be made at www.birgerafreebergfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Progress from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019