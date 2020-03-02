Home

Gibbons Funeral Home
1085 Main St
Coalport, PA 16627
(814) 672-5600
CHRISTINE (COSSICK) SEMELSBERGER


1949 - 2020
CHRISTINE (COSSICK) SEMELSBERGER Obituary
COALPORT - Christine Semelsberger, 70, of Coalport, died Feb. 28, 2020 at UPMC Altoona, surrounded by her loving family.

Born Dec. 7, 1949 in Philipsburg, daughter of the late Joseph and JoAnn (Bratton) Cossick.

Preceded in death by brother-in-law, Ed Rutter and infant niece, Allison Ruth Cossick. Survived by husband, Harry, whom she married Aug. 17, 1970 in Winchester, Va.; daughters, Tracy Jo (TR) McGarvey of Irvona and Justa Janel (Richard) Mooney of Flinton; five grandchildren, Lorren, Christiana, Jocelyn, Donald "Landen" and Aaron; sister of Pamela Jo Rutter of Irvona, Mike (Vicki Strong) of Irvona, Brad (Darlene Zabinsky) of Coalport and Todd (Carol Jean Johnston) of Irvona; aunt, Blanche "Dickie" Best of Irvona; uncle, Michael Bratton of State College; nieces and nephews, Shannon (Dan) Dudorich and family, Hannah, Seth and Emma Jo, Eddie (Nichole Spicer) Rutter and family, Tristan, Alyvia and Ava, Rochelle (Dan) Beiler and family, Caleb, Caydance, Lydianne and Danny, Ashley (Rob) Miller and family, Justice and Kellie and Joseph and Bradely Cossick.

Christie enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and shopping and buying everything their hearts desired. She loved her cosmetology work and owned and operated her beauty shop in Coalport since 1970. She taught cosmetology at Pronto's Beauty School, Altoona and worked in the wig shop.

Member of the Irvona Presbyterian Church.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday at the Gibbons Funeral Home, 1085 Main St., Coalport. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday at the Irvona Presbyterian Church, with the Rev. Douglas Williams officiating.

Committal will be held at Utahville Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be made to the Irvona Presbyterian Church in Christie's memory.

www.gibbonsfhashvillecoalport.com
Published in The Progress from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020
