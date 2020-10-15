MADERA - Christopher Alan Ortman, 30, of Madera passed away on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020 at the Indiana Regional Medical Center.
He was born on Jan. 22, 1990 in Petersburg, Va.
As a child, Chris enjoyed riding his bike, skateboarding, riding dirt bikes, and riding ATVs with his dad. As he got older he liked to spend time in the woods and sit around a bonfire. Above all, he loved spending time with his family.
He is survived by his father, Steven Ortman of Woodland; his mother, Ginger Urbanik and husband James of Clearfield; his fiance, Victoria of Madera; three daughters, Alaina Ortman and Annaleigh Ortman, and Aubriella McGarvey; a son, Anthony McGarvey; a sister, Alyssa Ortman; maternal grandmother, Barbara Smith; paternal grandmother, Mary Kay O'brien; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins; and a niece.
A memorial service will be held at the Beardsley Funeral Home and Crematory, Clearfield on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020 at 5 p.m. with Pastor Catherine Dittman officiating.
Friends will be received at the funeral home on Tuesday from 4-5 p.m.
