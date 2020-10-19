Christopher Allen Kanouff, 48, of Clearfield died on Oct. 15, 2020 at his home.
Born in Clearfield, he was the son of James Garry and Lois Ann (Carter) Kanouff.
How can you describe Chris? There aren't enough words. He had a way of making his presence known, no matter where he was. His sense of humor was unparalleled. His laugh and smile drew you in and his infectious personality kept you there. After all, he was the best looking and best smelling man in Clearfield, just ask him.
Chris had struggled with his demons the last few years and it certainly took its toll. He succumbed to those demons. For those of you who took the time to know the true Chris, you knew what a big hearted and loving man he was. No matter your opinion, you'll never forget him.
To say Chris was an avid outdoorsman would be an understatement. Long before the first leaf of fall hit ground, he had several spots scouted out. He used to claim he was part deer. His efforts were rewarded with many sizeable racks that would make most men jealous. I'm sure you have all heard the stories.
He also loved dirt track racing with his boy 10N, The Nuetster, Justin. Watching his son race and spending time with him in the pits created moments that were cherished. No man was more proud of his son than Chris.
He is survived by four children, Justin Allen Kanouff and his loving wife Cassandra of Clearfield, Nicholas Isaiah Conklin of Houtzdale, Hunter John Kanouff, and Brittany Sipe; a sister, Billie Jo Carter and her significant other, Ken Vaux of Curwensville; and brother, Shawn James Kanouff of Clearfield; one nephew; four nieces; along with numerous uncles, aunts and cousins that rounded out his family.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Adam Dale Kanouff.
There will be no public visitation at the request of the family.
To sign the online guest book go to www.pasimplecremation.com.