CHRISTY ANN (LANNEN) THOMAS
1969 - 2020
MORRISDALE - Christy Ann (Lannen) Thomas, 51, of Morrisdale, went to be with the Lord on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020.

Born July 11, 1969 in Butler, she was the daughter of Robert Lee, Sr. and Carol Jean (Teats) Lannen.

She is survived by her mother, Carol, of Karthaus; daughter, Taylor Ann Thomas and her husband Brian Daniel Miller of Cumberland, Md., daughter, Hannah Rae Thomas and her fiancé Trey Anthony Kanouff of Mill Hall; brother, Robert Lee Lannen, Jr. of Morrisdale; and countless dear friends.

She was preceded in death by her father.

Our mother graduated from West Branch Area High School in 1987. After graduation, she worked five years as a legal secretary for David Ammerman, Esq. Along with raising her daughters, she found a passion for helping first-time, juvenile offenders as the Clearfield County Teen Court Coordinator, a position she held for more than 15 years. She was known for her sense of humor and her beautiful smile. She loved hiking with her dog and spending time with friends and family.

There will be no public visitation. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.

The family suggests memorial contributions to be made to the Clearfield County S.P.C.A, 275 21st St., Clearfield, PA 16830.

Strange and Weaver Funeral Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Published in The Progress from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Strange & Weaver Funeral Service
171 Deer Creek Rd
Morrisdale, PA 16858
(814) 342-2221
