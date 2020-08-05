1/1
CINDY M. (HEICHEL) FRANCISKO
1956 - 2020
POTTERSDALE - Cindy M. Francisko, 64, of Pottersdale, went to be with the Lord on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020 at Shadyside Hospital, Pittsburgh.

Born May 9, 1956 in Philipsburg, she was the daughter of the late William Paul and Betty Lou (McGonigal) Heichel.

On July 21, 1973, at Pottersdale Church, Pottersdale, she wed David G. Francisko, who survives at home.

Also surviving are her children, William D. Francisko of Winchester, Va.; Melinda M. Buchanan and husband Gary of Winchester, Va.; Julie A. McDowell and husband Travis of Morrisdale; her grandchildren, Bailey Francisko, D. Andrew Humenay III, Madison McDowell, Hunter McDowell, Alexis McDowell; her siblings, David Heichel and wife Tracey of Morrisdale, Thomas Heichel, MD; her niece, Nichole Williams and family of Punxsutawney; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Cindy was a member of Christian Missionary Alliance Church, Karthaus. She was a 1974 graduate of West Branch Area High School and was director and teacher of Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church Preschool for 12 years. She loved sewing and crafting and spoiling her grandchildren.

There will be no public visitation.

A Celebration of Life Service will be planned in the future.

She will be laid to rest at Oak Hill Memorial Cemetery, Karthaus.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, ATTEN: Preschool Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 65, Karthaus, PA 16845; or/ Christian Church, ATTEN: Children's Ministries, 34136 Frenchville-Karthaus Hwy., Karthaus, PA 16845.

Strange & Weaver Funeral Service, Morrisdale, is in charge of the arrangements.

Published in The Progress from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Strange & Weaver Funeral Service
171 Deer Creek Rd
Morrisdale, PA 16858
(814) 342-2221
August 5, 2020
We are so sorry to hear of you loss. Cindy and Keith Mowry
Keith and Cindy Mowry
Friend
