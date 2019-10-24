|
WESTOVER - Clair "Cork" Kurtz, 78, of Westover, died Oct. 22, 2019 at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, Johnstown.
He was born April 27, 1941 in Hastings, a son of Andrew Kurtz and Lucille (Blake) Kurtz .
He was a member of Westover Baptist Church and Westover Athletic Association.
He worked as a laborer for Westover Tannery.
Surviving are his wife, Audrey (Yeager) Kurtz; a daughter, Vickie and her husband James Lucas; a son, Chris Kurtz and his wife Toni; a brother, Joseph Kurtz; two sisters, Mary Westover, and Candy Lucas and her husband Walter; a brother-in-law, Wayne Folmer; a special friend, Carole Smith; a granddaughter, Danielle Priester; five grandsons, Gregory Lucas, Devon Kurtz, Dustin Kurtz, Joshua Lucas and Dylon Kurtz.
He was preceded in death by his father, Andrew Kurtz; mother, Lucille (Blake) Kurtz; and a sister, Jackie Folmer.
Friends will be received Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Westover Baptist Church.
Services will be held at Westover Baptist Church on Oct. 26, 2019 at 11 a.m. with Pastor Joe Snyder officiating.
Lloyd-Dimmick Funeral Home Inc. of Irvona is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Progress from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019