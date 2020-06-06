PHILIPSBURG - Clair M. Welder, 76, of Philipsburg, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at UPMC Altoona.



Born June 22, 1943, he was the son of the late Clifford and Faye (Hartzfeld) Welder.



There will be no public visitation.



Services will be held at the convenience of the family.



Family suggests memorial contributions be made to West Decatur Sportsman Club, c/o the building fund, P.O. Box 39, West Decatur, PA 16878.



Strange & Weaver Funeral Service, Morrisdale, is in charge of the arrangements.

