CLARA J. ABERNETHY
LEVITTOWN - Clara J. Abernethy of Levittown passed away on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Saint Mary Medical Center in Langhorne at the age of 91.

Born in Clearfield, Mrs. Abernethy is an original Levittown homeowner. She was a crossing guard for many years with Bristol Township.

She was the beloved wife of the late Robert L. Abernethy.

Mrs. Abernethy is the loving mother of William L. and Lester D. (Lori) Abernethy and the devoted grandmother of Russell.

She is the dear sister of Mae McPhearson and Eleanor Rupp and aunt to several nieces and nephews.

Family and friends are invited to call on Thursday, July 23, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, Inc., 2200 Trenton Road, Levittown.

Interment will be held privately.

Memorial contributions in Mrs. Abernethy's name may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675.

Published in The Progress from Jul. 20 to Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
James J. Dougherty Funeral Home Inc. - Levittown
2200 Trenton Rd.
Levittown, PA 19056-1421
(215) 943-7240
