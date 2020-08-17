CURWENSVILLE - Clara S. Haney, 97, of Curwensville, died on Aug. 17, 2020 at about 4 a.m.
She was born on Oct. 4, 1922 in Lacrosse, WA, a daughter of the late Peder and Brynhild (Kjosnes) Garberg.
Mrs. Haney retired from the Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging, Inc., Clearfield as the Center Manager in 1996 after 18 years of employment. Prior to that, she owned and operated Bender Sanitary Service for 20 years.
She was a member of St. John Lutheran Church of Clearfield. She was also a member of the Red Hat Club, Clearfield, the Second Ward Auxiliary Fire Co. and a Gold Star Mother of the Clearfield American Legion Ladies Auxiliary. Mrs. Haney was also a former member of the GFWC of Curwensville Women's Club, the Patriot Order of America, and a past member, officer and state officer of the Degree of Pocahontas. Mrs. Haney was a member and past officer of the Clearfield Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie No. 812 where she was awarded 'Mother of the Year'; she also served as an officer, Council President and District President of Clearfield, Jefferson and Clarion Counties. In 2015, she was inducted into the Fraternal Order of Eagles Hall of Fame.
She is survived by three children, Timothy P. Haney and wife Jackie of CA, Martin P. Bender and Bryan Jones of NC, and Leslie A. Bender and wife Jan of Clearfield; six grandchildren, Tracey Eisenhower of Indiana, PA, Melissa Bender McGonigal of Clearfield, Donna Feight of Clearfield, Allen Bender of TN, Samantha Morgan of Clearfield, and Robert Salazar of CA; eight great grandchildren; and her brother, Irwin Garberg of Spokane, WA.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ardell Bender on Aug. 11, 1961; two sisters, Phyllis Miner of Spokane, WA, and Sadie Allen of Valley Forge, WA. She was also preceded in death by two sons, Richard L. Bender and Staff Sergeant Bobby D. Bender; and infant twin brother and sister.
Private services will be held at St. John Lutheran Church, Clearfield.
Beardsley Funeral Home and Crematory, Clearfield is in charge of arrangements.
Should friends desire, contributions may be sent to Cure Alzheimer's Fund at https://curealz.org/.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.beardsleyfuneralhome.com.