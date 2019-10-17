|
YUKON, Okla. - Clarice Elnor Noll, 87, of Yukon, Okla., and formerly of Coalport, died Oct. 14, 2019 at Integris Baptist Medical.
She was born Dec. 19, 1931 in Coalport, a daughter of Raymond Spicer and Marion Dunlap.
She was a member of Coalport United Methodist Church.
She worked as a nurse for Glendale School District.
Surviving are two sons, Raymond (Nancy) Kitko, and Stephen (Jolene) Kitko; also a sister, Colleen Bartlett.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, Tom Noll.
Friends will be received Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the at the Lloyd-Dimmick Funeral Home, Inc., Irvona.
Funeral Service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19 at Coalport United Methodist Church with the Rev. Paul Fields officiating.
Interment will follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Glasgow.
Lloyd-Dimmick Funeral Home Inc. of Irvona is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Progress from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019