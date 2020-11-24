WOODLAND - Clifford E. Reed Jr., 64, of Woodland, died on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020 at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
He was born on March 14, 1956 in Philipsburg, a son of the late Clifford E. Sr. and Donna L. (Kephart) Reed.
Clifford was a professional farrier and horse trainer who was involved in all levels of equine, having associations with the NRHA and the AQHA. He also enjoyed hunting and fishing, and was very fond of ice fishing. Clifford sang karaoke and liked to entertain. Above all else, he was a family man and will be dearly missed.
He was a member of Pleasant Valley United Methodist Church, Woodland. Clifford was also a member of the Osceola Masonic Lodge 515 where he had dedicated a lot of his time and had served as a past master.
He is survived by three children, Cliff E. Reed III and wife Kelly of Woodland, Gabriel J. Alcorn and wife Clarissa of Centre Hall, and Nichole L. Graham and husband Joseph of Clearfield; three grandchildren, Caullin B. Reed, Kinley M. Reed, and Kindra L. Alcorn; four sisters, Tammy Jo Reed and significant other Donald Reich of Virginia, Shelly K. Reed and significant other Mark Graham of Wallaceton, Cindy R. Reed and significant other Brad Anderson of Woodland, and Lori L. Anderson and husband Robert of Houtzdale; a brother, Thomas M. Reed and significant other Melony Maines of Woodland; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Carlee R. Reed.
All services will be private and held at the convenience of the family.
Interment will be at Bradford Cemetery, Woodland.
The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Pleasant Valley United Methodist Church, c/o 115 Lake St., Woodland, PA, 16881; or to the Osceola Masonic Lodge 515, c/o 12 Dogwood Ln., Osceola Mills, PA 16666.
Beardsley Funeral Home & Crematory, Clearfield is in charge of arrangements.
