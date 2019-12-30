|
|
CAMDEN-WYOMING, Del. - Colleen Dixon, 87, went to be with Jesus on Dec. 29, 2019, with her family around to hold her hand and sing with her as she entered Heaven's gates.
She was born on Aug. 24, 1932, in Clearfield, to Edward and Virginia Conaway and joined the family with her brothers Richard and Philip Conaway and her sister Edna Krause.
She married Harvey Dixon on Sept. 25, 1953, and was married to him for 44 years until he went to be with the Lord on Sept. 27, 1997.
Colleen loved her family and serving Jesus. She prayed faithfully every day for each family member by name. Her smile, words of wisdom and spirit filled prayers will be missed.
She is survived by her two children, Bradley Dixon and his wife Janet Dixon of Camden-Wyoming, Del.; Brenda Confer and her husband Monte Confer of Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.; five grandchildren, Tiphanie Stewart, Luke Dixon, Monteca Confer-Beisel, Amos Dixon, Eliza Olson; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Flowers are welcome and so are donations to her granddaughter's charity, Helping to Heal Hearts, a non profit that provides counseling for those who can't afford it at Helping to Heal Hearts, 668 North Harrison Rd., Bellefonte, PA 16823.
Memorial Service will be held Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, 10:30 a.m. at Pippin Funeral Home, 119 W. Camden-Wyoming Ave., Wyoming, DE.
Friends may gather beginning at 9:30 a.m.
Share a memory at www.pippinfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Progress from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019