CHESTER HILL - Connie L. Pike, 88, formerly of Altoona, died Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at the residence of her daughter, Elaine Grove, in Chester Hill.
Connie was born on July 23, 1931, in Altoona, a daughter of the late Maurice and Marie (Hafer) Smith.
Connie was a 1949 graduate of the Bellwood-Antis School District.
She had been employed as an examiner for the former Juniata Silk Mill.
She was a member of the Juniata United Methodist Church. She was an accomplished organist and passionately served as the church organist for many years.
Connie was preceded in death by two sisters, Dorothy Goodman and Ruth Smith; three brothers: Earl, Thomas and Albert Smith; one son-in-law, Alan P. Grove; and a daughter in-law, Margaret "Sis" (Calderwood) Pike, in addition to her parents.
Connie is survived by one daughter, Elaine M. Grove, of Chester Hill; two sons, Chester C. Pike, III, of Altoona and Thomas D. Pike, of Chester Hill; one grandson, Christopher A. Grove of Chester Hill; one sister, Marjorie Forsht, of (Grandview) Altoona; and numerous other extended family members.
A private funeral service was held at the Beezer-Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Philipsburg, with the Rev. Donald Smith, officiating.
Interment was at Blair Memorial Park, Bellwood.
Memorial contributions may be made in Connie's memory to the , 1004 N. Juniata St., Hollidaysburg, Pa 16648; or to the Trinity United Methodist Church, 121 S. Front St., Philipsburg, Pa 16866.
Published in The Progress from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2020