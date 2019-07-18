OSCEOLA MILLS - Conrad F. Friday, Jr., 78, of Osceola Mills, died on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at his home.



Born on May 15, 1941 in Philipsburg, he was the son of the late Conrad F. Friday, Sr. and Helen L. (Kinch) Friday. He married Bonnie A (Baughman) Friday on April 13, 1963 at the C & M A Church in Osceola Mills; she survives at home.



He was of the Christian faith.



He was a member of the Columbia Fire Company in Osceola Mills, the Central District Firemen, and the Osceola Lodge F. & A. M.



He was employed by the former Mid-State Electric in Osceola Mills, Nearhoof Machine in Osceola Mills, Cowfer Coal Company in Osceola Mills, the Philipsburg-Osceola School District, and he retired from Decatur Village.



He was a 1959 graduate of the Philipsburg-Osceola High School.



In addition to his wife, he is survived by three daughters, Tina Ludwig and her husband Michael of State College, Lori Schnarrs and her husband Timothy of Osceola Mills, and Cindy Knepp and her husband Timothy of Houtzdale; one sister, Nancy Querry of Elizabethtown; one brother, James L. Friday and his wife Aggie of Woodland; six grandchildren, Jonathan Ludwig and his wife Ashley, Tyler Schnarrs and his wife Samantha, Alexis Knepp, Hunter Knepp, Chrissie Taheri and her husband Ali, and Dan Ludwig and his wife Bella; five great-grandchildren, Paisley Schnarrs, Kia Taheri, Isabella Ludwig, Luke Ludwig, and Owen Ludwig; one great-grandson on the way; and his dog, Shadow.



The Funeral Service will be held on Monday, July 22, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LLC in Osceola Mills, with the Rev. D. Z. Lewis officiating.



Burial will be at the Umbria Cemetery in Osceola Mills.



Visitation will be held on Sunday from 5 to 8 p.m. and on Monday from 10 a.m. to funeral time at the funeral home.



To sign the online guestbook go to www.heathfuneral.com. Published in The Progress from July 18 to July 19, 2019