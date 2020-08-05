DUBOIS - Constance L. 'Connie' Hummell, 59, of DuBois and most recently of Mountain Laurel Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Clearfield, died there on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020.
She was born on April 14, 1961 in Philipsburg, a daughter of the late Robert A. and Mildred (McFaye) Maines.
Connie attended Clearfield Area High School and was a homemaker for most of her life. She loved to draw and also had a love for pets and Lutheran by faith.
She is survived by her siblings, Patricia Maines of Allport, Mary Karadima and husband Fred of Lower Borough, Michael Maines of DuBois, and Lisa Maines of State College; three nieces and three nephews.
In honoring Connie's wishes, no services will be observed.
The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Beardsley Funeral Home & Crematory, 113 North Third St., Clearfield, PA 16830; or to Michael Maines, 3607 West Liberty Rd., DuBois, PA 15801.
Beardsley Funeral Home & Crematory, Clearfield is in charge of arrangements.
To sign the on-line guest book go to www.beardsleyfuneralhome.com.