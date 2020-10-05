1/
CONSTANCE L. (LECERF) SMITH
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share CONSTANCE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MADERA - Constance L. Smith, 73, of Madera, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 at Mt. Nittany Medical Center, State College.

Born Jan. 29, 1947 in Philipsburg, she was the daughter of the late John "Jack" LeCerf and Bernadette (Hawkins) LeCerf.

She was a 1964 graduate of Moshannon Valley High School. She was an elder at the Madera Presbyterian Church. She worked as a secretary for years at Forcey Coal Company.

She will be deeply missed by her two sons, Eric "Rick" Bloom of Madera, and Darren Smith of Madera.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Bob LeCerf.

Services will be private and held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements entrusted to Kruise-Spewock Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Madera.

Condolences may be made at www.kruise-spewock.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Progress from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kruise-Spewock Funeral & Cremation Services - Madera
254 Lynn Street
Madera, PA 16661
(814) 378-7161
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kruise-Spewock Funeral & Cremation Services - Madera

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved