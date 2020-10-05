MADERA - Constance L. Smith, 73, of Madera, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 at Mt. Nittany Medical Center, State College.
Born Jan. 29, 1947 in Philipsburg, she was the daughter of the late John "Jack" LeCerf and Bernadette (Hawkins) LeCerf.
She was a 1964 graduate of Moshannon Valley High School. She was an elder at the Madera Presbyterian Church. She worked as a secretary for years at Forcey Coal Company.
She will be deeply missed by her two sons, Eric "Rick" Bloom of Madera, and Darren Smith of Madera.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Bob LeCerf.
Services will be private and held at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements entrusted to Kruise-Spewock Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Madera.
Condolences may be made at www.kruise-spewock.com.