PHILIPSBURG - Constance M. "Connie" Stephens, 79, of Philipsburg, died peacefully Nov. 18, 2019, at the home of her daughter and son-in-law, Cindy and Scott Viehdorfer.
Connie was born on Oct. 3, 1940, in Philipsburg, a daughter of the late Alfred G. McDonald and his second wife, Rae Ann Erickson; and Rosalie P. (Schoonover) Ashworth and her second husband, Henry Ashworth.
Connie was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church, Philipsburg. She was also a member of the B.P.O. Elks 1173, Philipsburg.
She was married on June 8, 1957, at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Osceola Mills, to John F. Stephens, who preceded her in death on Feb. 11, 2019.
She was employed throughout her working career with several former Philipsburg area businesses, including the General Cigar plant, Ames department store and Frank's Pizza Shop.
She is survived by three children, Cindy S. Viehdorfer and her husband Scott of Philipsburg; Mary S. Moore and her husband Charles of Sneads Ferry, N.C., and John L. Stephens and his companion Lori Morra of Sandy Ridge; four grandchildren, N. Rian Bender and her husband Nathan Lucas of Philipsburg, Trevor J. Turner and his wife, Joni of Little River, S.C., Justin Moore and his companion Sam of Harrisburg, and Kelly Viehdorfer and her companion Travis Quillen of Colorado Springs, Colo.; five great-grandchildren, Ky and Kinley Bender, Kendyn and Macee Turner and Jacob Lucas; one brother, Ken McDonald of Wilton, Calif.; a half-sister, Cheryl McDonald of Warriors Mark; a half-brother, Jeff McDonald and his wife Jennifer of Philipsburg; her life-long best friend, Sandy Lynch of West Decatur; and numerous nieces, nephews and other extended family members.
Connie was preceded in death by one sister, Velma Enck; and one brother, Robert McDonald, in addition to her parents and husband.
One of her favorite pastimes was playing card games with her friends.
A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Philipsburg Elks Lodge and Country Club, 1 Country Club Lane, Philipsburg.
Interment will be at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Cemetery, RD Philipsburg.
Memorial contributions may be made in Connie's memory to the Happy Valley Animals in Need, 100 S. 9th St., Philipsburg, PA 16866.
Published in The Progress from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019