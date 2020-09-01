1/1
CORA MAE (HUBER) BOULTON
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share CORA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HOUTZDALE - Cora Mae Boulton, 90, of Houtzdale, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020.

Born Jan. 29, 1930 in Houtzdale, she was a daughter of the late Emil J. and Martha (Courtot) Huber.

Cora was a member of the First Presbyterian Church, Houtzdale, Eastern Star, Houtzdale American Legion Auxiliary , and a founding member of the Knight Booster Club Ladies Auxiliary.

She was a devoted mother, a fantastic cook and a dedicated fan of Mo Valley sports, cheerleading and band for over half a century.

She loved all sports, especially football. She and her husband received the Super Booster Award for their support of the Black Knights and Damsel sports. The Mo Valley cheerleading program presents the Cora Boulton Spirt Award to a deserving senior cheerleader each year.

On Sept. 9, 1955 she married Leslie J. Boulton, who preceded her in death on July 2, 2012.

She is survived by the following children, Linda (Richard) Laskowsky of Evens City, Martha (Donald) Turner of Holtwood, Leslie (Leslie) Boulton of New Windsor, N.Y., David "Moose" Boulton of Ramey, Randy (Beverly) Boulton of Philipsburg, John (Becca) Boulton of Fredericksburg, Va., Tracy (Gorgon) Long of Millerville, and Krista (Douglas) Lewis of New Holland.

Also surviving are 19 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; numerous step children; a sister, Anna Mae (Ed) Smeal of Houtzdale; and a brother, James (Jane) Huber of Chester Hill..

Preceding her in death were her parents; husband; brothers, Carl, Jack, Charles, Bill, and Emil Jr.; and a sister, Louise Harsomchuck.

Due to the ongoing pandemic restrictions there will be no public visitation. Pastor Bill Conway will preside over a private funeral service for the immediate family.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Cora will be laid to rest beside her husband at the American Legion Cemetery, Brisbin.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Cora's memory to First Presbyterian Church, 744 Brisbin St., Houtzdale, PA 16651; or Knight Booster Club, c/o Stephanie Dale, 188 Irwin St., Brisbin, PA 16820.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.birgerafreebergfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Progress from Sep. 1 to Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Birger A Freeberg Funeral Home Inc
200 David St
Houtzdale, PA 16651
(814) 378-8661
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Birger A Freeberg Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved