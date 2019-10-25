|
SMITHMILL - Crystal Lynn (Bigger) Smith, 40, of Smithmill, died on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019 at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville.
Born on Nov. 17, 1978 in Philipsburg, she was the daughter of the late Russell Bigger and Josephine (Folmar) Bigger and birth parents, Sharon (Carper) Fleck Ross of Westville, NY and the late Norman Fleck. She married Tylee S. Smith on June 12, 2017 in Brisbin as he survives at home.
She was a member of the Lanse Evangelical Free Church.
She was a homemaker.
In addition to her father, mother and biological father, she was preceded in death by: two brothers, Robert Bigger and Jeffrey Fleck.
Along with her biological mother and her husband, she is survived by: two sons, Marvin Swope of Woodland and Chris Swope of Woodland; four sisters, Nancy Morlock and her husband William of Winburne, Charlene Ball of CO, Carol Cosgrove of Sunbury, OH and Beverly Bigger Dreyer and her husband Mark of Mechanicsville, VA; four brothers, Walter Fleck of Winburne, Corry Fleck and his wife Becky of Westville, NY, Johnathan Johnson and his wife Leslie of Clymer, and Eric McKinney of Mayville. She is also survived by: numerous nieces and nephews; and her father and mother-in-law, John and Virginia Smith of Houtzdale.
The Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019 at the Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LLC in Osceola Mills with Pastor Clare Pennebaker officiating.
Visitation will be held on Thursday from 10 a.m. until funeral time at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to: Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LLC, P.O. Box 157, Osceola Mills, PA 16666.
Published in The Progress from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2019