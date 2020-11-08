MAHAFFEY - Curtis Lynn Brown, 79, of Mahaffey, loving son, brother and father, was born Dec. 26, 1940 and recently passed away Nov. 3, 2020.
He was proceeded in death by his parents, Rhoda V. Jones Brown and Edward D. Brown; nine siblings, Donald, Melvin, Wayne, Margret, Beverly, Beatty, Dorothy, Evelyn, and Sylvia.
Curt is survived by his three children, Bryon, Kimberly and Kevin; and five grandchildren.
Curt will always be remembered for his unwavering patriotism. He was veteran who served in the U.S. Army as a Private First Class attached to the HQ Company 969Th Engineering Battalion and served in Vietnam. He served in the U.S. Army from November 1963 through November 1965. He was a dedicated member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, American Legion.
He worked as a general manager for a large grocery store chain for over 30 years, general flooring contractor for over 20 years, but was forced to give up the career he loved due to his health. He spent his free time watching various sports, movies and old westerns on TV; and he loved the outdoors fishing and hunting. Curt was always there to help relatives and friends with household projects or whatever else people needed him for. He was well known for his sharp wit and devotion to family and friends and will be sorely missed.
The family will be have a private ceremony at his final resting place in the Mahaffey Cemetery.
There will be a forthcoming celebration of life to be determined in the coming days.
In lieu of flowers please consider making donations in his honor to one of his favorite charities, Paralyzed Veterans of America
, Disabled American Veterans
& St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
